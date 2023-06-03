Surrey Fusion Festival Wins Awards for Best Public Event and Best Cultural Event

Surrey Fusion Festival has earned two high-profile awards for the 2022 festival, showcasing its importance locally and nationally. This month, the festival has been awarded Best Public Event by the International Live Events Association (ILEA) – Vancouver Chapter and Best Cultural Event by the Canadian Event Awards.



“Winning awards from the ILEA – Vancouver Chapter and the Canadian Event Awards would not be possible without the dedication of cultural pavilion organizers, performers, volunteers, sponsors, and attendees,” said Mayor Brenda Locke. “These awards showcase Surrey Fusion Festival’s significant contribution to Surrey and reinforces our City’s commitment to championing inclusivity and cultural diversity by hosting the ultimate celebration of food, music, and culture.”



ILEA is the principal association representing creative event professionals globally. The ILEA Vancouver Chapter was founded in 1993 and its membership represents skilled event professionals. The Canadian Event Awards recognises exceptional achievements in Canadian event production.



Surrey Fusion Festival is a free, annual festival that will be held on Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23, 2023 at Holland Park. The festival will showcase over 50 pavilions run by community groups that represent cultures from around the world. This festival also features over 200 local, national, and international performers across eight stages. The 2023 Surrey Fusion Festival lineup will be released in early June.



Learn more about the festival at surreyfusionfestival.ca.