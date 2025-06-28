Surrey Highlights One Year of Progress Connecting with Residents through Multilingual Initiatives

One year since launching multilingual outreach initiatives, the City of Surrey is reporting strong progress in connecting more residents to City services, programs, and information. Since its approval in September 2024, the City’s first Multilingual Communications Policy has led to major outreach initiatives for multicultural audiences to reduce barriers and strengthen engagement, including the Official Community Plan update, the Healthy Active Aging Guide, and more than 100 media releases and statements issued in Punjabi.

“As a city that celebrates its diversity, this Policy was long overdue,” said Mayor Brenda Locke. “With nearly one in five Surrey residents speaking Punjabi at home, the Multilingual Communications Policy has made an immediate impact in breaking down language barriers and improving engagement with a large segment of Surrey’s population. As Surrey continues to grow and diversify, investment in multilingual communications remains a key priority to ensure all residents can access and engage with city services.”

An update on the City’s multilingual communications initiatives was presented to Council at Monday’s Regular Council Meeting, highlighting several key accomplishments since the Policy was implemented.

“Significant progress has been made since Council adopted the policy last September,” said Joey Jatinder Singh Brar, General Manager of Corporate Services. “We expanded our social media, radio, video, and print channels to ensure the translated information would have the broadest reach possible. The improved access to City information and services have helped to better engage and connect with the diverse population in Surrey.”

As per the Policy, translation may occur in languages that are spoken most often at home by 5% or more of Surrey residents across the City, or within a town centre based on current Census data. With 18% of Surrey residents speaking Punjabi at home, the expansion of communication and outreach initiatives have improved access to City services and information, fostering inclusion, trust, and a stronger sense of community belonging.

Multilingual campaigns and initiatives from the past year include: Official Community Plan Update Campaign, Healthy Active Aging Guide, 2025 Budget Consultation, Tax Matters Campaign, Waste Management education, 2024 Report to the Community, 2024 Fire Services Annual Report, and Multilingual Signage.