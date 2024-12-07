Surrey launches early excavation pilot program to accelerate new housing

Surrey City Council has endorsed an early excavation pilot program aimed at expediting the construction of new multi-family housing projects. This initiative allows for the issuance of “excavation only” building permits for qualified development projects, enabling excavation work to commence before the final adoption of rezoning and development permits.

The pilot program is designed to identify projects that have reached a satisfactory level of certainty, ensuring that rigorous safety and environmental standards remain a priority. Among the conditions for eligibility, projects must have received preliminary approval from Council and align with existing city regulations to minimize risks associated with excavation.

“The early excavation pilot program is another example of Council’s commitment to accelerating housing in Surrey,” said Mayor Brenda Locke. “By enabling excavation work to begin earlier, we are taking an important step towards addressing our urgent housing needs, while ensuring community safety and project integrity. We are dedicated to providing a diverse range of housing options in a timely and this initiative will help us achieve that goal.”

With the current housing market under pressure, the pilot program seeks to optimize project timelines and streamline the development process. Currently, with over 43,000 new housing units conditionally approved by Council, approximately 25,000 units may be eligible for this expedited process. By allowing excavation to occur concurrently with the finalization of necessary permits, the City aims to reduce the overall delivery time of new homes significantly.

Moving forward, Council will monitor the program’s effectiveness and provide updates in the first quarter of 2025. If successful, the initiative may lead to permanent changes in housing development processes in Surrey.

On Monday, Council also approved amendments to the City Centre’s office and residential development density bonus policies. These changes will establish minimum density expectations and clarify the collection process for density bonus contributions, aligning the City’s policies with provincial legislation while fostering growth in the City Centre.

For more information about the City of Surrey’s Housing Action Plan, visit surrey.ca/housingaccelerator.