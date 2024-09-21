Surrey launches new Homelessness Prevention and Response Plan

The number of homeless people across the region, including in Surrey, has increased since 2020. The 2023 Homeless Count in Greater Vancouver recorded 1,060 people experiencing homelessness in Surrey representing an increase of 65% over the past three years. Following Vancouver, Surrey has the second-highest homelessness rate in the region. Without intervention, this trend is likely to continue as the population grows.

“Surrey continues to be underserved in the number of non-market housing units compared to the Metro Vancouver region,” said Mayor Brenda Locke. “On a per capita basis, Surrey’s non-market housing units represent only 1/3 of the Metro Vancouver average. To close that gap, Surrey will need more than 2,300 new shelter spaces and non-market housing units over the next five years. We need increased support from the Province to achieve this target. Surrey cannot be left behind, again. I look forward to working with the Province to address this critical issue.”

A Pathway to Home: Surrey Homelessness Prevention + Response Plan provides a roadmap for the City’s homelessness response over the next five years. The plan identifies targets for four housing types: shelter spaces, transitional housing, supportive housing and independent non-market housing. The plan includes a detailed Implementation Framework that will guide the City and its partners in delivering these goals over five years.

Based on data from the 2023 Homelessness Count in Greater Vancouver, Surrey will require 2,326 new spaces/units by 2030. In addition to housing, the plan calls for the creation of a coordinated homelessness services system, where people can access the housing, services, and supports they need at the right time.