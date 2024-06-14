Surrey Man Taking Daughter to Disneyland After $2 Million BC/49 Win

An ordinary visit to the mall turned out to be extraordinary, once Alan Sevillo learned he won $2 million from the June 5, 2024 BC/49 draw.

“I was at Surrey Central,” recalled Sevillo. “My daughter needed something, and I remembered I had tickets I hadn’t checked. I scanned this [BC/49] ticket and saw all the zeroes. I showed the person working [at the lotto kiosk], he double checked and hugged me.”

The Surrey resident was with his family and shared the news shortly after he learned he won. “My wife did not believe me! When she saw the retailer hug me, then she believed me.”

Sevillo plans to use some of his winnings to take his daughter to Disneyland and purchase his family a second vehicle. “My wife and I share a car and it can be challenging with our daughter’s school schedule. Another car will make our days simpler.”

On how it feels to win?

“Excited! It will be a big help for my family’s future!”

Sevillo purchased the winning ticket at the London Drugs on 66th Avenue in Langley.

So far in 2024, British Columbians have won more than $7 million in BC/49 prizes, according to BCLC.