Surrey Mayor Announces New Swimming Pool for North Surrey

Mayor Doug McCallum is announcing his plans to build a new swimming pool, this time for the community of North Surrey at the Chuck Bailey Rec Centre.

With a rapidly growing population, the Mayor and Safe Surrey Coalition recognize the need for more infrastructure across the City of Surrey. Recently announcing his plan to build a new swimming pool for residents living in Cloverdale and Clayton at the Clayton Community Centre, Mayor Doug McCallum has now turned his attention to North Surrey.

“I have heard loud and clear from residents of North Surrey that there is a need for a swimming pool for their community that they love. With today’s announcement, every community neighbourhood in our City will have a swimming pool for young families and seniors” said Mayor Doug McCallum.

Safe Surrey Coalition has made $424 million in capital investments for our young families, youth and seniors and will continue to build world-class community infrastructure to keep up with our city’s growth. We are campaigning for The Surrey We Love.