Surrey Mayor calls temporary closure of Peace Arch Maternity ward “short-sighted” move, urges Fraser Health to rescind decision

SURREY: In a statement, Surrey’s Mayor Doug McCallum has reassured the residents of Surrey “to count on the full weight of the City of Surrey to help solve Peach Arch Hospital’s temporary maternity ward closure issue. The mayor called the outrage of the community justifiable since money raised by the hospital foundation specifically for the maternity unit “has been all for naught.”

A recent decision of Fraser Health and BC’s health ministry to temporarily close maternity ward pf Peace Arch hospital due to lack of staff, has created panic amongst residents of South Surrey. Fraser health said in a statement, “In response to a gap in pediatrician availability due to an unexpected leave at Peace Arch Hospital, beginning January 28, 2022, Fraser Health is asking expectant individuals who have pre-existing plans to deliver at Peace Arch Hospital to attend Langley Memorial Hospital for their deliveries.”

The diversion will remain in place until Fraser health successfully recruits a full complement of pediatricians to support Maternity patients at Peace Arch Hospital.

Reacting to the overwhelming response by the Surrey community which along with other communities is already struggling with health services sue to Covid, Surrey Mayor issued a statement.

He said that as the second largest city in BC and growing by more than 1000 residents each month, the demand for local and accessible healthcare was a top priority for the more than 600,000 people who reside in Surrey.

He acknowledged the importance of maternity unit at Peace Arch Hospital which provides readily accessible and local healthcare that is essential for the young families in the growing communities of South Surrey and White Rock.

Calling the maternity ward closure a “short sighted” move he said, it will do little to solve the long-term health needs of the region.

“There is considerable concern among the residents of South Surrey and White Rock over the impending closure and there is also justifiable outrage that money raised by the hospital foundation specifically for the maternity unit has been all for naught. As a former Chair of Peace Arch Hospital, I would strongly urge Fraser Health and the Ministry of Health to rescind their decision. I want to assure them that they can count on the full weight of the City of Surrey to help solve this problem. The Peace Arch Hospital maternity unit is a critical component of health care for the community and it should stay that way for now and the future.”