Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum’s 2022 Campaign Platform Promise: Build SkyTrain to Newton

“We have heard loud and clear from Surrey residents that they want SkyTrain to Newton and as part of Safe Surrey Coalitions’ 2022 campaign, one of the main pillars of our platform will be to build SkyTrain from King George station to

Newton,” said Mayor Doug McCallum.

“SkyTrain to Newton will spur economic growth along the corridor and help us fight climate change by providing an alternative mode of transportation” said Safe Surrey Coalition.

During the 2018 election, Doug McCallum and Safe Surrey Coalition made a promise to cancel LRT and build SkyTrain to Langley. Safe Surrey Coalition delivered on that promise by securing the full funding for the project and construction works are already underway on Fraser Hwy.

“Safe Surrey Coalition will deliver on their promise to build SkyTrain to Newton,” said McCallum.