Surrey opens 84th Avenue from King George to 140th Street

The 84th avenue connecting King George and 140th street in Surrey is now open. The grand opening was announced by the Safe Surrey Coalition calling it “a momentous occasion that marks a significant milestone in our community’s development and safety enhancement efforts.”

The city noted the opening on Wednesday, saying the extension “will improve connectivity for transit, pedestrians and cyclists.”

“In addition to easing traffic congestion in the city, 84th Road plays a crucial role in enhancing road safety. It directly contributes to reducing accidents along the notorious 88th Avenue and King George Boulevard intersection, which has been identified as one of the most dangerous intersections in our city. The new road’s design and improved infrastructure will significantly improve traffic flow and provide a safer environment for motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists in Newton, Chimney Heights, Fleetwood and Cedar Hills,” said Councilor Mandeep Nagra, who was present with Councillor Doug Elford and Surrey’s former Mayor Doug McCallum.

City’s current mayor Brenda Locke was not present on the occasion.

The project was approved in July 2021 by the City under McCallum with an aim to increase road safety, connectivity and travel options in Surrey.

According to the City, the 84 Avenue Improvements from King George Boulevard (KGB) to 140 Street Project is Phase 1 of the City’s plans to complete the two missing road segments along 84 Ave between 120 Street and Fraser Highway.

Environmental groups have objected to this project sighting that the Bear Creek Park property could be impacted by the connector project. The Force of Nature Society filed a petition with the B.C. Supreme Court against the City of Surrey in 2021 asking the court to declare as parkland properties impacted by the 84th Avenue project.

B.C. Supreme Court however dismissed the petition in December 2021 and the city moved ahead with the project.

The statement from McCallum noted the project was “largely ” approved due to the “heavy congestion” at 88 Avenue and King George Boulevard.

“For many years, this has been Surrey’s most dangerous intersection when it comes to motor vehicle collisions. The 84th Avenue extension will provide a safe, convenient and reliable alternative connection between Newton and Fleetwood that will alleviate pressure at the aforementioned junction.”