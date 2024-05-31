Surrey RCMP looking to identify suspect in stabbing

Surrey RCMP released the photo of a suspect involved in a stabbing to advance the investigation.

On May 26, 2024 at 7:10 am, Surrey RCMP responded to a report of assault with a weapon in the 10200-block of City Parkway in Surrey. Frontline officers attended the area and located a female victim with non-life threatening injuries. She was transported to hospital by BC Emergency Health Services.

“There were several people in the area at the time this stabbing occurred and police believe someone may have witnessed the incident,” says Cpl. Sarbjit K. Sangha, Media Relations Officer Surrey RCMP. “The suspect is described as a black male, in his 30s, bald, and approximately six feet tall. He was wearing a black jacket, black pants, carrying a backpack and he was holding a purple umbrella (see attached photo). It appears that there was an interaction that took place between the suspect male and the female victim prior to the assault,” added Cpl. Sangha.

If you were in the area on May 26, 2024 and have any information or you recognize this man, please call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file 2024-74750.