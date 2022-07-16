Surrey RCMP reminding public to use imitation weapons only at designated areas or gun ranges

Imitation firearms can pose significant problems as it can be difficult for the public and police officers to distinguish the difference between real and imitation until proven otherwise.

Surrey RCMP is reminding the public to be cognizant of carrying, possessing and using imitation firearms like BB guns, pellet guns, airsoft, after some recent calls for service. Two recent files that came in to B Watch Frontline officers demonstrate the potential dangers of imitation firearms.

On June 23, at approximately 6 pm, Frontline officers were dispatched to a Priority 1 Call, a report of a youth brandishing a handgun and threatening another youth inside a busy shopping mall. Officers responded after members of the public and security guards reported seeing the weapon. Police located the suspect and observed a silver revolver-type firearm that appeared to be loaded. Upon closer inspection the realistic looking firearm, cylinder and cartridges turned out to be an imitation firearm.

Later in the evening on June 23, a report came in of a road rage incident where a male had pulled down his car window and pointed a gun at another driver. Police immediately started patrols to attempt to locate the suspect. The suspect driver was located and a traffic stop was initiated by officers. A search of the vehicle located an imitation Glock BB gun within the vehicle.

Both investigations remain ongoing, and charges have not yet been laid.

Calls that involve weapons prompt a heightened police response for both public and officer safety, says Inspector Neil Kennedy, B Watch Duty Officer. Imitation firearms can pose significant problems as it can be difficult for the public and police officers to distinguish the difference between real and imitation until proven otherwise.

High powered air guns are consideredfirearms and are therefore subject to the same license and registration requirements as a conventional firearm, as well as the regulations that govern safe storage, display and transportation. Less powerful air guns are not deemed to be firearms for licensing and registration purposes under the Firearms Act. However, they are considered to be firearms under the Criminal Code if they are used in a criminal or negligent manner.

Imitation firearms should only be used at designated areas, gun ranges, or on private land. They should also be kept out of sight and locked in a secure case to prevent misunderstandings, accidents, or thefts.