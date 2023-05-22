Surrey RCMP running in support of Special Olympics BC

Surrey RCMP officers are getting ready to hit the ground running in support of Special Olympians in B.C. on May 24, 2023.

Surrey RCMP is proud to host the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics B.C. on Wednesday May 24th at 11:30 a.m. Our Surrey RCMP team will join Special Olympics athletes for a 1.45 kilometre run/walk, starting and ending at the Main Detachment (14355 57 Avenue, Surrey).

The annual event raises awareness and donations for Special Olympics B.C., and supports year-round health, youth and sport programs so athletes with intellectual disabilities can participate in the sports they love.

For the past 33 years, law enforcement officers across the province have been honored to carry the Flame of Hope and help make a difference in the lives of Special Olympic B.C. athletes through the Law Enforcement Torch Run, says Superintendent Aaron Paradis, Community Services Officer for the Surrey RCMP. These programs break barriers, promote inclusion, and provide important opportunities for healthy activity and social connections.

In B.C., the Law Enforcement Torch Run has raised more than $5 million since 1990, and has helped increase the number of registered athletes to more than 5200 in 55 communities around the province. If you’d like to support this important cause, you can visit the Surrey Torch Run page, or learn more about the event by visiting www.specialolympics.bc.ca/letr.