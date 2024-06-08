Surrey seeking community input on dog off-leash areas  

To help update the City’s Dog Off-Leash Areas Strategy, the City is seeking input from all Surrey park users, including both dog owners and non-dog owners, animal organizations, environmental stewardship groups, and other interested and affected parties. When finished, the strategy will guide new dog amenities and services for the next 10 years, including where they’re built, what materials are used, and how they’re funded. Take the online survey, attend a pop-up event, and visit the project web page to provide input. The survey closes on July 5, 2024.

“As Surrey continues to grow and evolve, it’s important that our dog off-leash areas adapt to meet the changing needs of our community,” said Mayor Brenda Locke. “Our current Dog Off-Leash Areas Strategy is due for an update to ensure these spaces remain safe and accessible for residents in the years to come. I encourage all residents to participate in the survey and share their thoughts on how we can improve our dog off-leash areas, so that we can create a more inclusive and welcoming city for everyone. We are committed to ensuring that our city’s parks and green spaces are enjoyable for all.”

The City of Surrey has over 200 parks with active amenities such as sports fields, sport courts, playgrounds, community gardens, and picnic areas, and over 600 parks that protect natural areas, open space, and biodiversity as part of the larger green infrastructure network. There are currently 19 dog off-leash areas in Surrey.

To learn more and to take the survey, visit surrey.ca/offleash.