Surrey to host 2024 Junior Pan American Field Hockey Championships at Tamanawis Park

The City of Surrey will be hosting upcoming 2024 Junior Pan American Championships, organized by Field Hockey Canada, from July 3 to 12 at Tamanawis Park. This prestigious tournament will feature top-tier talent from around the world in the junior women’s and men’s divisions. This marks Canada’s second time hosting the championships, following Toronto in 2016.

“I am thrilled to welcome athletes from across the globe to the 2024 Junior Pan American Championships in our city,” said Mayor Brenda Locke “With our world-class facilities and unparalleled hospitality, Surrey is set to shine as we host athletes and spectators from across the Americas for an unforgettable experience. The recently re-surfaced two-field facility at Tamanawis Park is an excellent venue to ensure an amazing experience for players, coaches and fans. City Council recognizes the increasing popularity of the sport and has green lit a third pitch at Tamanawis Park to add to our growing inventory of Field Hockey amenities in Surrey.”

Anticipated to draw approximately 250 athletes and over 2,000 spectators, the tournament will feature the Canadian team, boasting three players from Surrey and one from White Rock in the men’s division, as a top contender alongside teams from Argentina, Chile and the USA.

Attendees can expect an electric atmosphere with a captivating opening and closing ceremony, community group activations, food trucks and intense on-field action. The top three teams will secure coveted spots in the International Hockey Federation’s Junior World Cup. Canada’s men’s and women’s teams have qualified for two consecutive Junior World Cups and aim to continue their winning streaks for the third time. For event information, visit surrey.ca/championships .

“We would not be able to bring an event like this to Canada if it were not for the support of the local community,” said Field Hockey Canada CEO Susan Ahrens. “With Surrey working with us to deliver an international class event, we are able to showcase our very best in young talent on home soil and at one of our very best and most vibrant communities.”