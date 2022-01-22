Surrey’s Amardip Singh Rai wanted on 17 charges

SURREY: Surrey RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance with information that could help police locate and arrest Amardip Singh Rai.

Surrey RCMP is actively looking for 42-year oldAmardip Singh Rai who is wanted on 17 charges stemming from an investigation that began in August 2019.

On April 28, 2021, Amardip Singh Rai was arrested by Surrey RCMP Strike Force Target Team (SFTT) for an outstanding warrant pertaining to the August 2019 investigation. He was released by the courts on May 7, 2021 with conditions.

It is alleged that Amardip Singh Rai failed to appear for a subsequent court date and therefore a warrant was issued for his arrest. Despite police efforts, he has not yet been located.

Amardip Singh Rai currently has an outstanding warrant with charges that include:

Sexual Assault;

Confining a person without lawful authority;

Administer noxious thing with the intent to endanger the life or cause bodily harm;

Two counts of Assault with a weapon;

Nine firearms related charges some of which including possession of a Firearm without license and/or registration; and

Three counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Amardip Singh Rai is described as a 42-year-old South Asian Male, 5’11, slim build, with brown eyes, black hair and often has facial hair. He has tattoos including roses on his hands, scroll with words on his neck, a cancer ribbon on his neck and a tiger on his chest.

If you see Amardip Singh Rai, do not approach him, call police immediately. In addition, anyone with information about Amardip Singh Rai is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.