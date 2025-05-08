‘Surrey’s future is bright, and with appropriate federal representation, we can achieve even greater things’

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke issued the following statement on election of Mark Carney as Canada’s new Prime Minister:

On behalf of Mayor and Council at the City of Surrey, I extend sincere congratulations to new Prime Minister, the Right Honourable Mark Carney, on his election to this crucial role. We recognize the immense commitment and responsibility that comes with leading our country, and we value his dedication and pledge to Canada.

Beyond congratulations, I also wish to highlight the incredible transformation and growth happening right here in Surrey. We are not just a city on the rise; we are a city that is rapidly becoming one of Canada’s most significant urban centres. Surrey is on track to become the largest city in British Columbia very soon, welcoming an average of 28 new residents every single day. In just the last 20 years, our population has surged by over a quarter of a million people. That’s like adding a population the size of Richmond. If this trend continues – and all signs indicate it will – Surrey will soon, be home to over one million residents.

This growth isn’t confined to one area. Each of our communities is experiencing development on a scale comparable to that of a city in its own right. Look at Surrey City Centre, our densest community. It grew by 25% between 2016 and 2021. That means one in every four people you meet there is new to the area, demonstrating the rapid pace of change and expansion. And consider Newton, our fastest-growing town centre in terms of businesses. It saw a 7% increase in its business base in just one year. Today, over a third of all businesses in Surrey are located within Newton. And with over 158,000 residents, Newton is equivalent to having an entire city the size of Coquitlam right within our own. City-wide, more than 281,000 people employed in Surrey – that is 20% of the region’s employment, with more than 24,000 businesses located in our great city.

Surrey’s influence as the economic engine of Western Canada is undeniable. We are a transformative city of opportunity – a place where businesses of all sizes find the don’t just survive, they thrive. We also possess the most available developable industrial land in the Lower Mainland – approximately 365 hectares. In a region facing a severe shortage of industrial space, this is a massive opportunity. It means that many industrial businesses looking to innovate, expand, or establish themselves will look to make Surrey their home. We are a city where potential meets progress.

Given this extraordinary growth, our size, our geographical proximity to the United States, and our impending status as the first city in British Columbia to reach one million residents, we believe it is essential that Surrey has a strong voice at the federal cabinet table. That is why I have written to Prime Minister Carney, inviting his consideration and support for a Federal Member of Cabinet who is from Surrey. This would ensure the unique needs and opportunities of our rapidly growing city are represented in the federal government.

We believe this is a crucial step to support our continued development and to ensure that Surrey receives the attention and resources it deserves as a major Canadian city. I thank the Prime Minister for his attention to this matter and express my eagerness to work with him. Surrey’s future is bright, and with appropriate federal representation, we can achieve even greater things for our residents and for Canada.

I also wish to thank Prime Minister Carney for meeting with United States President Donald Trump shortly after being elected to try to find a resolution to the impacts of tariffs. Surrey, as a major economic hub with the largest border crossing in Western Canada, is particularly impacted by this issue, and we are grateful for his early efforts and swift attention to this matter.