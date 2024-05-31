Surrey’s Junior hockey team wine Fred Page Championship

The Surrey Eagles claimed the 2023-24 Fred Page Cup, defeating the Penticton Vees 3-1 in Game 6 of the finals. This victory marks their first BCHL league championship since 2013. The series was tightly contested, highlighting the competitive nature of both teams throughout the playoffs.

Key to the Eagles’ triumph was the outstanding performance of Micah Berger, who was named the playoff MVP. Berger led the postseason in scoring with 25 points in 24 games, including 11 goals and 14 assists. His offensive prowess and consistent play were instrumental in the Eagles’ success.

Surrey’s journey to the cup was marked by resilience and determination. Head coach Cam Keith praised his team’s effort and cohesion, attributing their success to a strong team mentality and hard work. The Eagles’ defense, anchored by goalie Ajeet Gundarah, was particularly effective in the finals, limiting the high-powered offense of the Vees and securing crucial victories.

With the Fred Page Cup in hand, the Eagles are now set to compete in the Rocky Mountain Challenge in Brooks, Alberta. This event will feature the best Junior A teams from different regions, providing another platform for the Eagles to showcase their skills and aim for further accolades.

This championship win is not only a testament to the current roster’s talent and dedication but also a significant milestone for the franchise, reinvigorating its legacy within the BCHL. The community and fans are celebrating this achievement, looking forward to the upcoming challenges and the continued success of their team.

For more detailed coverage and highlights from the finals, you can visit the BCHL’s official site here​

The Eagles now advance to the Rocky Mountain Challenge against the Brooks Bandits.

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke in a social media post said — The Cup has come to Surrey!

“Congratulations again to the Surrey Eagles on their incredible Fred Page Cup championship win! I’m proud to see our local team bring home the title and showcase their hard work and dedication to our community. The Surrey Eagles’ success is a testament to the spirit of teamwork and perseverance that defines our city. You’ve made Surrey proud!” she said.