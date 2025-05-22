Surrey’s LA Matheson raises $1500 for Guru Nanak Diversity Village, boosting contribution to $17008 to date

In an annual fundraiser, students at LA Matheson raised $1500 for Guru Nanak Diversity village for PICS Project 2025 fundraiser.

The students presented the Cheque to PICS Society on Friday, May 16th at LAM.

To date, the school students have raised $15,508 towards the project with so much kindness and support from the community. And adding this 5th year, they have raised a total of $17008.

“This campaign happens every April for 2 weeks as part of the Sikh Heritage Month initiative out of Punjabi language classes. First started out during Covid when Vaisakhi celebrations were cancelled and Seniors were impacted big time. We continue this tradition,” informed Gurpreet (Preet) Kaur Bains, Languages Department Head/Science and Learning Support teacher.

Present on the occasion were — Principal Mr. Sunny Deol, Mr. Satbir Singh Cheema CEO of PICS Society and Director Maninder Kaur Grewal.

Speaking to the students, Satbir Singh Cheema CEO of PICS Society, said, “We want to take a moment to recognize and thank a very special group of young changemakers—the incredible students of L.A. Matheson Secondary School. Your generous donation toward the senior village being built by PICS is not just a contribution—it’s a beautiful act of compassion and community spirit. You are helping us create a space where seniors from diverse backgrounds can live with dignity, joy, and a strong sense of belonging. By supporting this project, you are sending a powerful message—that you care about the elders in our community, that you believe in inclusion, and that you’re committed to building a future where all generations are connected.”

“You’ve proven that leadership and empathy don’t wait for adulthood. You are making a real difference right now. And for that, on behalf of PICS and the many seniors who will benefit from this village, thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” Cheema added. “L.A. Matheson, you should be proud—not just of your donation, but of the spirit behind it. You are truly helping us build not just homes, but hope.”

Principal Mr. Sunny Deol said, “I am so proud of our students and staff and will continue to support them in their initiative.”