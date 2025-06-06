Suspected Killers of Brampton Businessman Harjeet Dhadda arrested in Delta

Peel Region Police of Ontario have arrested two men in Delta BC, in a murder investigation of a Brampton businessman Harjeet Dhadda.

51-year-old Dhadda was approached by a suspect and shot multiple times while in a parking lot near Tranmere Drive and Telford Way in Mississauga in broad daylight on May 14, 2025, at approximately 11:49 a.m.

The victim later succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital. The suspects fled in a stolen 2018 Black Dodge Challenger, which was recovered shortly following the incident.

An intensive investigation by Peel Regional Police investigators led to the identification of the two suspects and their subsequent tracking to a residence in Delta, B.C. On May 28th, 2025, Peel Regional Police attended Delta and, with the assistance of DPD members and the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team (LMD ERT), successfully arrested the two suspects Aman Aman and Digvijay Digvijay, 21-year-old men from Delta, B.C. and executed a search warrant on the residence.



Delta Police said that the residence and the two suspects were not previously known to Police.



The suspects were then processed and turned over to Peel Regional Police Homicide Detectives to be transported back to Ontario

“This arrest is a testament to the unwavering perseverance and diligence of our homicide investigators. The strong collaboration with policing partners allows this family to take the next step toward justice for the loss of their loved one. Despite the suspects’ efforts to evade capture, our teams remained focused and relentless. This outcome sends a clear message — no matter how far you run, our teams will find you,” said Chief Nishan Duraiappah, Peel Regional Police.

The accused appeared before a Justice in Surrey, B.C., before being turned over to Homicide Detectives to be transported back to Ontario, assisted by the British Columbia Sheriff Service to face charges of First-Degree Murder.

The news of Daddha’s murder spread like fire as it was perceived to be related to extortion. Although police have not yet confirmed any motive behind the murder, interviews given to various media outlets by Dhadda’s family members show that the shooting was related to the extortion.

Dhadda family believes his murder is tied to an extortion call he got in 2023. “They were cussing at him and when they were cussing at him they told him that they either want $500,000 or they will kill him,” Gurlin Dhadda, Harjeet’s daughter, told Global News. “He said he won’t give them the money.”

In an interview to CBC, Gurlin made a similar statement. She said “her father received a call on Dec. 10, 2023, during which the caller demanded $500,000 and told Dhadda he would be killed if he didn’t give them the money. The threat was reported to police. Security was provided for a week and later police patrolled around his office and house, but then it stopped.”

Tanveer Singh Dhaddha, the victim’s son, wrote on a social media post, “We have experienced a devastating loss. My father, Harjeet Singh Dhadda, a respected member of our community, was taken from us in a targeted shooting. He was honest, hardworking man, a devoted father, and a law-abiding citizen who served his community with dignity for 25 years.”

Tanveer while describing the incident, said that his father was not involved in any criminal activity. “Yet, those who came to harm him were armed with illegal weapons, operating with complete disregard for the law and seemingly without fear of consequences.”

He felt betrayed by the authorities. “We trusted the authorities to protect us, but they have failed. Our office is located near the airport, an area known for high police presence. Yet my father was gunned down in broad daylight. If such a violent act can take place here, what safety do everyday citizens truly have?”

He said that he is demanding justice not just for his father but for all Canadians who feel unsafe in the face of violence.

Both accused attended a bail hearing June 1, at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

Anyone with information about this incident, including those who may have been in the area and have video footage, are asked to contact Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205.

Anonymous information may also be submitted by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.