Taekwondo Canada to host 2023 Canada Open In Vancouver

Taekwondo Canada will be hosting the 2023 Canada Open international event being held February 23rd to 25th in Vancouver, British Columbia.

This event, sanctioned by World Taekwondo is an international G2 event, (the highest ranked tournament of the year), being held at the Vancouver Convention Centre and will feature Poomsae, Cadet, Junior and Senior international athletes competing in both Kyorugi (sparring) and Poomsae disciplines for international ranking points towards World Championships and Olympic Games.

The Canada Open features the top taekwondo athletes in the country including Tokyo Olympian Skylar Park from Winnipeg, MB, competing against 22 countries from throughout the world. Of note, this will be the first time the top ranked Korean National Team has been part of this event. The Canada Open is the first tournament of the season in the Pan American taekwondo region and will set the standard for all other events this year.

For more information please email Executive Director Dave Harris directly at: [email protected]. Additional information can also be found on our website at: www.taekwondo-canada.com.