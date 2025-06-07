Texas woman dies due to brain-eating bacteria after using tap water

A 71-year-old woman in Texas died from a deadly brain infection caused by a microscopic amoeba. The amoeba, which came from her tap water, reached her brain after she used the water for a nasal rinse. According to a report by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the woman used a nasal irrigation device filled with unboiled tap water, which led to the fatal infection.

The CDC report stated that the woman had used water from her RV at a campground. The water was inadequately disinfected and contained Naegleria fowleri, a brain-eating amoeba.

The report noted that the otherwise healthy woman developed seizures and, despite receiving medical treatment, died eight days after the onset of symptoms. Laboratory testing at the CDC confirmed the presence of N. fowleri in the patient’s cerebrospinal fluid.

Highlighting the importance of water quality, the CDC report stated: “This case highlights the potential for serious health risks associated with improper use of nasal irrigation devices, as well as the importance of maintaining RV water quality and ensuring that municipal water systems adhere to regulatory standards.”

What investigation revealed

Following the incident, an epidemiologic investigation conducted by the Texas Department of State Health Services concluded that the patient had performed nasal irrigation four days before falling ill. Although the investigation could not determine the exact source of the amoeba—whether from the RV’s potable water tank or the municipal water system—it confirmed that the route of exposure was tap water.

During the investigation, the CDC collected 12 environmental samples, including the patient’s irrigation device, water from the RV’s water heater, and water from other sources in the RV. The CDC concluded that no N. fowleri DNA or viable amoebae were detected in any of the environmental samples collected from the campsite or RV water system, despite its confirmed presence in the patient.

What is Naegleria fowleri?

Naegleria fowleri is a free-living amoeba – a type of one-celled organism – that thrives in warm freshwater lakes, rivers, and hot springs. It is nicknamed the “brain-eating amoeba” because it can infect the brain and destroy brain tissue. Though infections are rare, they are often fatal.