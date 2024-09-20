The Battle of Saragarhi: A Testament to Sikh Soldiers’ Extraordinary Bravery

On September 12, 2024, the 127th anniversary of the Battle of Saragarhi was celebrated in Surrey. The Indian Ex-Servicemen Society, representing former Indian soldiers residing in British Columbia, Canada, organized a commemorative event at the Riverside Signature Banquet Hall. Notable attendees included Mr. Masakui Rungsung, the Consul General of India, along with Mr. Randeep Sarai, MP for Surrey Centre, Ms. Jinny Sims, MLA for Surrey-Panorama, former MLA Mr. Dave Hayer, former Mayor Doug McCallum, and Councillor Mandeep Nagra.

Captain Mohinder Singh Jaswal, the president of the Indian Ex-Servicemen Society, welcomed all guests and expressed his gratitude for their presence. During the commemoration of Saragarhi’s 127th Martyrs’ Day, tributes were paid to the brave martyrs. The audience reflected on the profound Gurbani verse, “Deh Shiva Bar Mohe Eh Hai, Shubh Karman Te Kabhu Na Tarun,” followed by the playing of the Canadian national anthem.

Captain Jaswal spoke passionately about the bravery, loyalty, and extraordinary courage of the soldiers, recounting the events of the Battle of Saragarhi as if he were witnessing them firsthand. The hall, filled with retired military officers and prominent civil personalities from British Columbia, was deeply moved.

The legacy of the Battle of Saragarhi continues to resonate worldwide. This historic battle took place on September 12, 1897, when thousands of Afghan tribesmen launched an attack on a fort that is now located in Pakistan. At that time, 21 Sikh soldiers of the 4th Sikh Regiment, led by Havildar Ishar Singh, were stationed there. Despite orders from Colonel Haughton to retreat, the Sikh soldiers chose to stand their ground and faced the enemy head-on, ultimately sacrificing their lives in the battle.

Sergeant Sukhdev Singh Ghadri and all society members welcomed the guests warmly. At the end of the event, Captain Mohinder Singh Jaswal thanked everyone for attending and invited them to enjoy a delicious evening meal.