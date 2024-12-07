The darkest month of the year is here – time to be extra vigilant about reporting crime this holiday season

The holidays mean getting out to shop, socializing at parties, meeting friends at bars and restaurants, and going to shows and other special events.

But the days are also getting shorter and darker, and there are ongoing concerns about public safety in communities across B.C. It’s time to take an extra minute to think about staying safe, being aware of our surroundings, and ANONYMOUSLY reporting any information you have about a crime to Crime Stoppers.

“Every year, someone becomes a victim of something this time of year, but there are actions you can take proactively to help you stay safe on the streets, in stores or at holiday gatherings,” says Linda Annis, Executive Director of Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers. “Crime Stoppers has lists of common-sense tips to help keep parents, children and teenagers safe when they go out. And if you do know anything about who might be behind street violence, random attacks or any other crime, but want to remain ANONYMOUS, call us at Crime Stoppers. We’ll pass the information to police, but you will never be identified.”

Anonymous tips may be provided though Crime Stoppers’ downloadable “P3” app for Apple and Android phones, calling Crime Stoppers or 1-800-222- 8477, online at solvecrime.ca, or by following the link on the Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers Facebook page.

PERSONAL SAFETY TIPS FROM METRO VANCOUVER CRIME STOPPERS

STAY SAFE AT A CLUB/PARTY/CONCERT

Where possible, have friends/family with you, don’t walk around at night on your own

Familiarize yourself with the layout of the venue; try to stay in well-lit, crowded areas

Take note of where to find event staff or security/police officers and first aid

If you plan to drink, do so responsibly. Don’t accept drinks from people you do not know or leave your drink unattended.

If you see something, say something.

OUTDOORS

Know your route, be aware of your surroundings, and avoid headphones

Always walk in well-lit areas; avoid wooded and dimly lit areas, especially at night

When out for a run, face oncoming traffic and wear reflective clothes

If you suspect you are being followed, cross the street, go to the nearest home, service station or business and call the police

SHOPPING

Keep your handbag closed and close at hand – crowded shopping areas make you an easier target for purse snatchers and pickpockets. Never display large sums of money in public

Stay alert when using your phone, be aware of who’s near you; be aware of your surroundings in a parking lot

Don’t leave your house keys or portable garage openers in your car where thieves can steal them

TRAVELLING