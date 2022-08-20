The day Manish Sisodia’s photo appeared on front page of New York Times, Centre sent CBI to his house: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the CBI raid at his junior colleague’s house is the result of their good performance which is being appreciated globally.

“Delhi has made India proud. Delhi model is on the front page of the biggest newspaper of US. Manish Sisodia is the best education minister of independent India,” Kejriwal wrote.

He said there were CBI raids before and nothing would come out this time as well.

The CBI on Friday morning conducted raids in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, at over 10 locations, including the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.by

Describing Manish Sisodia as the best education minister of Independent India, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also said the CBI raid at the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister’s house was the reward for the Delhi government’s good performance being appreciated globally.

“Manish Sisodia is the best education minister of Independent India. Today the largest US newspaper NYT printed his photo on the front page. And today Modi ji sent CBI to his house. How will India progress like this?” Mann said in a tweet in Hindi.

The CBI on Friday carried out searches at 21 locations in Delhi-NCR, including Sisodia’s residence, after registering an FIR in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

Other ministers in the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab, too, attacked the BJP-led Centre after the CBI raid at Sisodia’s house.

“The Day no. 1 Newspaper of the no. 1 country in the world recognises Delhi govt’s Education Model & @msisodia ji as best education minister ever. Same Morning CBI is sent to Manish ji’ house by Shameless BJP. It proves BJP doesn’t want India to have perfect govt Schools,” Punjab’s Minister of School Education and Jails, Harjot Singh Bains, said in a tweet.

The Bharatiya Janata Party and Aam Aadmi Party on Friday traded jibes. According to media reports the BJP accused the AAP of highlighting ‘paid news’ copies- after reports of its education model in Delhi were carried in The New York Times and the Khaleej Times (which credited NYT for the copy).

Just as the raids on Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia were ending, the New York Times issued a strong response making it clear that its front-page article on the politician’s transformation of Delhi’s healthcare system and government schools was completely unbiased.

“Our report about efforts to improve Delhi’s education system is based on impartial, on-the-ground reporting, and education is an issue that The New York Times has covered over many years. Journalism from The New York Times is always independent, free from political or advertiser influence,” said Nicole Tylor, a spokesperson for the newspaper, to NDTV.

An article by Karandeep Singh appeared in New York Times Clean Toilets, Inspired Teachers: How India’s Capital Is Fixing Its Schools. The article mentions, “Almost 100 percent of students who appeared for their final high school examinations last year passed, compared to 87 percent who appeared in 2012, according to data from the Delhi government. And other state governments, including Telangana and Tamil Nadu, are now pushing to adopt “the Delhi model.”

“The work on education has helped generate solid political wins for the party, which in March gained control of a second state in India, Punjab. The party is taking its approach countrywide, campaigning on an education and basic-services platform in state elections this year in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.”