The deal is done: Jagmeet Singh pulls out of Liberal-NDP Supply and Confidence Agreement

After months of speculation, Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has ripped up the agreement that

bound his party to the federal Liberal government and that had helped keep Prime Minister Justin

Trudeau’s minority Liberals in power — sowing seeds of uncertainty and early elections in Canada which

otherwise are due in late 2025.

The Liberal Party of Canada and Canada’s New Democratic Party signed Supply and Confidence

Agreement in 2022 which was to run until June of 2025. The agreement meant that the NDP agreed to

support the government on confidence and budgetary matters. Under the agreement, NDP would not

move a vote of non-confidence, nor vote for a non-confidence motion during the term of the

arrangement.

The end of the Supply and Confidence Agreement does not automatically send voters to the polls. It

means that every Liberals will have to look for political support on a case-by-case basis on key votes,

such as budgets, in order to stay afloat and stay away from a potential election.

In a video posted on social media Wednesday, Singh announced he’s decided to cut ties with the

governing party.

“The deal is done,” Singh said. The fact is, the Liberals are too weak, too selfish and too beholden to

corporate interests to fight for people,” Singh said in a video address to Canadians on September 5.

“They cannot stop the Conservatives. But we can.”

With the NDP’s support, Liberal government has pushed through social programs designed to address

the cost of living. “Through the Supply and Confidence Agreement, the NDP has delivered free dental

care for millions of Canadians and pharmacare legislation, which together represent the largest

expansion of free Canadian health care in generations. Through the Agreement, the NDP also delivered

the Early Learning and Child Care Act to lower the price of child care, and anti-scab and sustainable jobs

legislation to protect workers. All of those measures were opposed by both Liberals and Conservatives

until the NDP forced the Liberals to enact them,” Singh said.

But the NDP’s Singh had expressed growing frustration with Trudeau in recent months, especially over

what he said was the Liberals’ failure to deal with high prices at grocery stores.

“Today I notified the prime minister that I have ripped up the Supply and Confidence Agreement.

Canadians are fighting a battle. A battle for the future of the middle class. Justin Trudeau has proven

again and again he will always cave to corporate greed. The Liberals have let people down. They don’t

deserve another chance from Canadians,” Singh said.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has been pushing Singh to pull out his support to Liberals. Just a

week before, Poilievre called on Singh to join with him in calling for a carbon tax election. In a letter to

Singh, Poilievre said, “Pull out of the costly coalition and vote non-confidence in the government this

September to trigger a carbon tax election in October of THIS YEAR. Or you will forever be known as

‘Sellout Singh.”

Singh on the other hand clearly sent the message that pulling their de-facto support for the Liberals

doesn’t mean he is ready to push for an election or support to Conservatives. In fact in the video

message, Singh distant himself from the Conservatives. “There is another, even bigger battle ahead. The

threat of Pierre Poilievre and Conservative Cuts. From workers, from retirees, from young people, from

patients, from families—he will cut in order to give more to big corporations and wealthy CEOs. The fact

is, the Liberals are too weak, too selfish and too beholden to corporate interests to fight for people.

They cannot be change, they cannot restore the hope, they cannot stop the Conservatives. But we can.”

Singh said that in the next federal election, Canadians will choose between Pierre Poilievre’s callous cuts

or hope. Hope that when we stand united, we win. That Canada’s middle class will once again thrive

together. He said that he will be running for Prime Minister because “together, we can and will stop

Conservative Cuts.”

Pierre Poilievre held a press conference after the announcement Wednesday, Sept. 4, at the Vancouver

Island, where he characterized NDP leader Jagmeet Singh’s decision to end the agreement as a stunt.

“Mr. Singh promised he’d be an opposition voice, but then sold-out Canadians by signing on to a costly

coalition with Justin Trudeau that has hiked your taxes, doubled your housing prices, and unleashed

crime, chaos, drugs and disorder in your communities. Despite his announcement, Mr. Singh refuses to

say that he would vote non-confidence to bring down his costly coalition partner and cause a carbon tax

election,” he said.

This major political announcement comes with just a week and a half to go before Parliament resumes,

and less than a week before Singh and Trudeau are scheduled to meet with their caucuses to plot

strategy for the fall sitting.

Reacting to the news – which he was only informed of shortly before Singh went public – the prime

minister said he’s going to remain focused on Canadians’ concerns until the next election “hopefully not

until next fall.”

“I’m not focused on politics. I’ll let other parties focus on politics. I’m focused on actually delivering the

things that Canadians told me this summer they need,” Trudeau said, speaking at an announcement

about the Liberals’ school food lunch program(opens in a new tab), in Rocky Harbour, N.L.

The prime minister also said he hopes the NDP stay focused on delivering for Canadians and help

cement the policies they remain aligned on, in the face of their shared concern about prospective

Conservative cuts.

“I think the NDP is going to have to make decisions about whether or not they want to stand with Pierre

Poilievre,” Trudeau said. “I certainly hope that the NDP will stay true to its fundamental values.”