The Federal Liberals’ Nightmare: Party vote intent sinks to 16%, Trudeau approval at all-time low

At the end of 2024 — a bruising year for federal Liberals, they are on the precipice of a very unhappy New Year. Amid growing calls for their leader to resign, the latest public opinion data from the non-profit Angus Reid Institute shows the party’s support among decided and leaning voters down to just 16 per cent.

It represents the lowest level of support for the party in Angus Reid Institute tracking dating back to 2014. It is also quite possibly the lowest vote intention the Liberals have ever received in the modern era. Even in the worst electoral performance in the party’s 157-year history, the 2011 election under then leader Michael Ignatieff, the Liberals received 18.9 per cent of votes from Canadians, and at minimum 17 per cent in polling leading up to that election.

Meanwhile, as he mulls his future during his ski in the snow in B.C., approval of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, which had been steady in the low 20s, now plummets to an all-time nadir of 22 per cent.

These latest blows come at the end of a punishing two weeks wherein Trudeau lost his finance minister and lost the would-be replacement star he’d been chasing. This culminated in an open loss of confidence by a growing number of Liberal MPs who are now publicly calling for him to go.

While Trudeau has said that he would reflect on the growing rebellion within his own ranks, approaching half (46%) of Canadians and three-in-five (59%) current Liberal supporters say it’s time for him to step aside and call for a party leadership contest. Another two-in-five (38%) Canadians believe Trudeau should call for a general election himself when he returns from his holiday break.