The problem is not just Justin Trudeau, it’s every Liberal MP: Jagmeet Singh

Justin Trudeau’s Liberals let down Canadians. They let you down on home prices. They let you down on health care. They let you down by allowing corporate greed to run wild. Even with the country facing another serious blow to Canadian jobs and our cost of living – this time from Donald Trump – they’re still focused only on themselves and their political fate. The problem is not just Justin Trudeau. It’s every minister that’s been calling the shots. It’s every Liberal MP that looked down their nose at Canadians who are worried about high costs or crumbling health care. The Liberals do not deserve another chance, no matter who is the leader. Canada’s middle class families have the biggest fight just ahead. Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives will cut from people to give more to CEOs. They will cut health care, pensions, dental care and more. I’ve been a fighter my whole life. This time, a working-class movement of fighters is growing all around me. People who oppose callous Conservative cuts to health care, and everyone who opposes the rich getting richer while everyone else falls further behind, I’m asking them all to stand together this time to stop the Conservatives and build Canada’s first government for working people.