These were the most searched terms in 2024 on Pornhub, the no. 1 spot went to…

Pornhub, in its annual report, has lifted the veil on global X-rated viewing trends, revealing its most popular search terms for 2024. The report provides a fascinating glimpse into the world’s porn viewing habits, with one of the most-popular being a kink that an expert describes as “less complicated.”

For the fourth consecutive year, “hentai” topped the list as the most searched term globally. This type of Japanese anime and manga has gained immense popularity, with the US witnessing a significant surge in interest. “Hentai” dethroned “lesbian” as the most searched term in the US, marking a notable shift in viewer preferences.

It seems that Americans aren’t the only ones intrigued by the kinky cartoon genre, as it was also the most-searched term in Brazil and war-torn Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the term “MILF” topped search charts in several other countries, including the UK, Canada, and Spain.

In addition, Pornhub reported a significant increase in searches for “tradwives,” which saw a global rise of 72%.

A “tradwife,” short for “traditional wife,” refers to a woman who has intentionally chosen domestic life – focusing on roles like cooking, cleaning, and raising children – over pursuing a career.

The top three search terms for 2024 were “hentai,” “MILF,” and “pinay,” with the latter rising two places to claim its spot in the top three for the first time. The term “pinay” refers to a woman of Filipino origin or descent, and its growing popularity can be attributed to the increasing number of viewers from the Philippines.

Notable trends in 2024

Other notable trends include a rise in searches for animated content, with “animation” jumping 15 spots in popularity. The terms “wife,” “real amateur,” and “teacher” also saw significant increases, reflecting the platform’s defining trends.

The Pornhub report also highlights the impact of pop culture on viewer interests. The viral sensation “Hawk Tuah” led to a massive surge in searches for related terms, while the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris inspired a wave of sports-themed searches.

Dr Laurie Betito, a clinical psychologist and director of Pornhub’s Sexual Wellness Center, commented on the trends, stating, “It seems people may be pining for a simpler time – looking for things that are less complicated and maybe seeking out more meaningful experiences.”