Third wave of Covid-19 has started in Bihar, says chief minister Nitish Kumar

The Bihar government is also keeping an eye on the rising cases of the new Omicron variant, and has ordered the closure of all the parks from December 31 to January 2.

Bihar is already experiencing the third wave of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), according to chief minister Nitish Kumar, Hindustan Times’ sister publication Livehindustan reported. The statement was made on Tuesday, when Bihar recorded 47 cases of the infection.

“The third wave of Covid pandemic has started in the state and all necessary arrangements are being made to save the people from it. The medical staff has made various preparations regarding this,” Kumar said on Tuesday, according to Livehindustan.

“The contribution of doctors in the first and second wave was commendable. I commend you for this,” he further said.

The Bihar government is also keeping an eye on the rising cases of the new Omicron variant, and has ordered the closure of all the parks from December 31 to January 2.

“It has been also decided that the New Year celebration will not take place in any park here. The decision has been taken to avoid the crowd on New year,” a government order read.

According to the order, it will also be mandatory to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government to prevent any kind of political, social, religious, cultural, sports-related events in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bihar hasn’t recorded any Omicron case yet, according to the list of 21 states released by the Union health ministry which are affected by the new variant of the coronavirus.

The health ministry data further showed that 781 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported in the country so far.

Out of this, national capital Delhi tops the list with 238 cases followed by Maharashtra with 167 cases, Gujarat with 73 cases and Kerala 65.