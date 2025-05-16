This Indian-origin family behind a major conglomerate crowned UK’s richest for 4th consecutive year | Find out who

The billionaire Hinduja family has topped the Sunday Times Rich List 2025 for the fourth consecutive year, despite a decline in their overall wealth. Led by Gopi Hinduja, the family behind the Indian conglomerate Hinduja Group recorded a net worth of £35.3 billion (approximately ₹2,530,000 crore).

Also featured among the top billionaires were inventor Sir James Dyson and Manchester United part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The list showed a decrease in the number of billionaries for the third year in a row, dropping from 165 to 156, amid criticism of the new Labour government’s policies, according to news agency PA Media.

