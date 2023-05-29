This King Charles’ order has left staff at Buckingham Palace ‘shivering’

Another energy saving habit that King Charles has taken up is turning off the lights.

King Charles has turned down the thermostat in Buckingham Palace as part of energy cutting measures which have reportedly left the monarch’s staff “shivering”. The monarch, well known for his interest in environmental issues, has dropped the temperature in the Palace. The King is already looking to hire a live-in chef for vegan meals and is not keen to reduce the royal household’s energy use- his priority in recent years.

He has already installed solar panels at Clarence House, his London residence, and his country residence Highgrove, in Gloucestershire, reports claimed.

Now he has cut the energy consumption at Buckingham Palace.

“A few people using the pool have noticed that the temperature of the water has dropped, and it is quite a bit cooler than it used to be. They have been told the King has had the heating turned down,” a source told The Times.

Another energy saving habit that King Charles has taken up is turning off the lights. Prince Harry earlier talked about it in a documentary on his father several years ago.

“And that’s now something that I’m obsessed with as well, which is insane because actually, my wife goes ‘Well, why turn the lights off? You know it’s dark’. I go ‘we only need one light, we don’t need like six’, and all of a sudden, it becomes a habit and those small habit changes he’s making, every single person can do. And I think that’s one of the key lessons certainly that I felt that he taught us,” Prince Harry said while Prince William said, “I know I’ve got serious OCD on light switches now which is terrible.”