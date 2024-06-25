‘Those who imposed Emergency…’: PM Modi slams INDIA bloc amid Constitution protest

“Those who imposed the Emergency have no right to profess their love for our Constitution. These are the same people who have imposed Article 356 on innumerable occasions, got a Bill to destroy press freedom, destroyed federalism and violated every aspect of the Constitution,” PM Modi added.

“The mindset which led to the imposition of the Emergency is very much alive among the same Party which imposed it. They hide their disdain for the Constitution through their tokenism but the people of India have seen through their antics and that is why they have rejected them time and again,” he added.

On Monday, INDIA bloc leaders staged a protest by holding out copies of the Constitution inside the Parliament premises. Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and DMK M Kanimozhi were among several Opposition leaders who took part in the protest.

As PM Modi took oath as the member of the Lok Sabha later, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi displayed a copy of the Constitution.

Posting an 8-second clip of the incident on X, the Congress later said, “The INDIA alliance will protect the constitution at the cost of its life.”

Meanwhile, union home minister Amit Shah said the episode is the biggest example of the Congress’s long history of attempts to kill democracy.

BJP president J P Nadda said on ‘X’ that those who claim to be the guardians of Indian democracy today had spared no efforts to suppress the voices raised in the defence of constitutional values.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh said the Emergency is a black chapter in the history of Indian democracy.