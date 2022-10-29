Three charged in fatal shooting of Vishal Walia

Three people have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Vishal Walia at the UBC Golf Club on Oct. 17.

The Vancouver Police, BC Highway Patrol and the Richmond RCMP arrested DeAndre Baptiste, Balraj Basra and Iqbal Kang in relation to the homicide and vehicle arson.

On October 17, 2022 at 9:49 a.m., University RCMP received reports of a shooting at the University Golf Club, located in the 5100-block of University Boulevard on the University Endowment Lands.

Officers attended and located Vishal Walia suffering from fatal gun shot wounds. At 10:02 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported in the laneway located in the 4000-block of W 20th Avenue, Vancouver.

A suspect vehicle was quickly identified by Vancouver Police Department (VPD) members responding to the vehicle fire.

IHIT took conduct of the homicide investigation and immediately began working closely with VPD, University RCMP and the Richmond RCMP to identify evidence linking the offences.

On October 21, 2022, charges of first degree murder were laid against DeAndre Baptiste, Balraj Basra and Iqbal Kang, who remained in custody following their arrests on October 17, 2022.

“This timely outcome could not have happened without the unwavering support from our partners,” says Sergeant Timothy Pierotti of IHIT. “Despite being a multi-jurisdictional investigation, IHIT was able to efficiently advance the investigation throughout the week.”