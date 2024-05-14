Three Indian nationals accused of killing Hardeep Nijjar appear before court amid pro-Khalistan slogans

Canadian officials have yet to confirm the visa status of the killers’, according to media reports they came to Canada on student visa, raising questions on security lapse in Canadian immigration system

Friends and family of slain Hardeep Singh Nijjar and supporters of Khalistan crowded outside a BC provincial courtroom on the day three accused killers of Nijjar made their first court appearance. The killers were not physically present but made the appearance by video.

The suspects, Karan Brar, Karanpreet Singh, and Kamalpreet Singh, charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy, were arrested in Edmonton last Friday.

They were dressed in orange jumpsuits during their court appearance. The judge questioned the trio in brief. Through their attorneys, Brar and Karanpreet Singh decided to appear again on May 21. However, the court has yet to decide on a new date for Kamalpreet Singh who has sought legal counsel, the Globe and Mail reported.

Pro-Khalistani protesters chanted slogans and held placards, outside the court, blaming the Indian government for the killing of their leader and Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara president Hardeep Nijjar. Some even carried signs featuring the faces of the three suspects and the words “Indian agents arrested.”

Moninder Singh, spokesperson of BC Gurdwara Council and a friend of Nijjar said, “Bhai Hardeep Singh’s extrajudicial killing is not simply a matter of an isolated incident conducted by rogue elements within Indian intelligence. This is a matter of state responsibility in the context of a transnational assassination program targeting Sikh activists around the world. While investigators must pursue those government officials who directed the assassination, the Government of Canada must seriously reconsider its relationship with a hostile state that brazenly targets Canadian citizens and institutions.”

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) investigators with the assistance of members from the BC and Alberta RCMP and the Edmonton Police Service, arrested three men after 10 months of investigation for the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar who was shot to death in the parking lot of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey in June 2023.

IHIT released photos of the accused men in hopes of furthering its investigation.

IHIT also released photographs of a Toyota Corolla, believed to have been used by the suspects in the time leading up to the homicide, in and around the Surrey area. Superintendent Mandeep Mooker said that the investigation does not end here. “We are aware that there could be others out there that played a role in this homicide and we remain dedicated to identifying and arresting each one of them. I would like to thank the Nijjar family, the citizens of Surrey and the members of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Executive, for your patience and support throughout this investigation. I appreciate that the community still has questions, many of which we will not be able to answer at this time, as this investigation now proceeds through the courts system.”

Assistant Commissioner David Teboul in a statement said, that the police cannot comment about the nature of the evidence collected by police nor can we speak about the motive behind the murder of Mr. Nijjar. “However, understanding this situation has attracted considerable and very broad public interest, I will say this matter is still very much under active investigation. I will underscore that today’s announcements are not a complete account of the investigative work currently underway. There are separate and distinct investigations ongoing into these matters, certainly not limited to the involvement of the people arrested today, and these efforts include investigating connections to the Government of India.”

The police confirmed the arrested suspects were Indian nationals meaning they were not on PR or Canadian citizens. The Canadian officials including the immigration minister have not commented on the visa status of the killers, but according to many media reports they came to Canada on a student visa and had connections with India’s notorious Lawrence Bishnoi Gang.