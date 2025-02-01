TransLink gets with more than $663 million through the Canada Public Transit Fund

Canada has announced a federal investment of more than $663 million in transit funding to improve Metro Vancouver’s public transit infrastructure, providing predictable and long-term funding, tied to greater density near transit.

This funding, which will be delivered over 10 years from 2026 until 2036, will help Metro Vancouver advance key improvements to its public transit system and help respond to critical transit needs caused by rapid population growth. Providing long-term, predictable funding will help TransLink plan, upgrade, replace, or modernize existing public transit and active transportation infrastructure.

“Through a $663 million injection of reliable, predictable baseline funding for TransLink, this federal government is keeping Metro Vancouver residents connected to their work and communities. The funding, which will focus on expansions, improvements, and repair, is critical to the stability and future of public transit in the region, including along the North Shore. Reliable public transit infrastructure is key to reducing traffic, lowering air pollution, and improving affordability for all communities,” said Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources.

These investments, beginning in 2026 until 2036, will help increase the housing supply and affordability as part of complete, transit-oriented communities, while helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate the impacts of climate change.

“TransLink is grateful for the Federal Government’s continued capital funding commitments through the Canada Public Transit Fund, which will allow us to upgrade our current infrastructure. We are ready to meet the demands of our growing region through the Access for Everyone plan and look forward to continuing work with the Government of Canada to advance much-needed transit expansion in Metro Vancouver,” said Kevin Quinn, TransLink Chief Executive Officer.

The Surrey Board of Trade welcomed the funding. “The allocation of these funds is a vital step toward ensuring long-term, predictable investments in public transit infrastructure. This is what the Surrey Board of Trade has been advocating for,” said Jasroop Gosal, Interim Spokesperson for the Surrey Board of Trade. “This funding will not only support Metro Vancouver’s growing population but also enhance economic growth, workforce mobility, and environmental sustainability.”

“Reliable transit infrastructure is fundamental for economic growth,” added Gosal. “As one of the fastest-growing municipalities in Metro Vancouver, Surrey requires robust transit solutions and investments to meet the increasing demands of businesses and residents alike.”