Trigg Kiser dead: Chandler Police sends ‘deepest condolences’ to Emilie Kiser’s family; full statement here

Trigg Kiser, the 3-year-old son of renowned influencer Emilie Kiser, passed away days after being discovered in a backyard pool.

Trigg died from the injuries he sustained in the incident, as per FOX 10. The toddler was rescued from a backyard pool last Monday.

Chandler Police on Sunday confirmed that Emilie Kiser, a TikTok influencer, was his mother.

When Police found Trigg in a backyard pool

After responding to a complaint about a drowning at a residence close to Chandler Heights and Cooper Roads, Chandler Police found on the evening of the incident that Trigg was in desperate need of medical assistance. They started CPR even before the arrival of paramedics.

Trigg was sent in critical condition to a neighboring hospital. But he was later transported by air to Phoenix Children’s Hospital because of the severity of his injuries.

Trigg is dead: Chandler Police’s full statement here

In the latest statement, police said Emilie Kiser’s son died on the afternoon of May 18.

Chandler Police extended condolences to Kiser family and loved ones during this unfathomable moment. Police refused to share any further information until the inquiry is concluded.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the child’s family and loved ones during this unimaginable time,” Chandler Police stated, as per FOX 10. “The investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident remain ongoing. This is still an open investigation. Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we will not be releasing additional details until the investigation is closed.”

Netizens react to Trigg’s death

Reacting to the news of Trigg’s demise, one X user wrote: “God rest his precious soul. And God be with the family. That is a terrible tragedy.”

“Absolutely gut wrenching,” another commented.

With 3.1 million TikTok followers and over 1 million Instagram followers, Kiser is well-known for her compassionate videos that highlight the everyday struggles of being a mother and wife.