Truck driving program helps women change gears for new careers

VANCOUVER − As many as 50 women will be able to train for jobs in the truck-driving industry in the Lower Mainland through a new Community and Employer Partnerships (CEP) project funded by the Province.

“More women will get the chance to train for good jobs that are in demand,” said Sheila Malcomson, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction. “This training program removes barriers for women who want to drive trucks and it gets employers qualified workers.”

The Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA) is receiving more than $1.6 million for the YWCAChangingGearstruck-drivertrainingprogramatvariousValleyDrivingSchoollocations in the LowerMainland.

“ThisfundingwillprovideopportunitiesforwomenintheregiontotrainasClass1truckdrivers in the growing trucking industry,” said Tina Hurd, project co-ordinator, YWCA Metro Vancouver. “We’re working with a number of partners in the community to prepare graduates for rewardingcareers.”

Participants will receive 20 weeks of employability and skills training, including communications and mandatory entry-level training, two weeks on-the-job work experience with local employers and two weeks of followup support. In-class group-based training will take place at the YWCA in Vancouver and driver training will take place at Valley Driving School.

The first intake of full-time student training starts Feb. 21, with more student intakes June 5 and Nov. 6, 2023; and April 8 and July 22, 2024. More information about this or other CEP projects is available at WorkBCcentres.

“Our government remains committed to keeping our supply chain moving and recognizes the need for more truck drivers. This training program, coupled with the Class 1 mandatory entry-level training, will help bring a knowledgeable and more diverse workforce to the Lower Mainland,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure.

To learn more about the YWCA Changing Gears program, visit: https://ywcavan.org/changing-gears