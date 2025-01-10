Trudeau’s Resignation Changes Nothing: Pierre Poilievre

Canadians desperate to turn the page on this dark chapter in our history might be relieved that Justin Trudeau is finally leaving. But what has really changed?

Every Liberal MP in power today and every potential Liberal leadership contender fighting for the top job helped Justin Trudeau break the country over the last 9 years. All Liberal politicians actively worked to pass into law the job-killing, inflationary carbon tax—a tax that Carbon Tax Carney endorsed in his book. All supported a law quadrupling the tax over the next 5 years. All voted for or actively supported Trudeau’s out-of-control spending, debt and immigration. All passed Trudeau’s housing policies that doubled the cost of homes. All Liberal politicians helped pass catch-and-release bail and house arrest for the most rampant reoffenders, policies that increased violent crime 50%, gun crime 116% and hate crime by 250%.

So, given that Liberal MPs and leadership contenders unanimously supported everything Trudeau has done, why dump him now, right before an election? Have they had a change of heart?

Is it because they feel guilty that they doubled housing costs, hiked taxes, unleashed crime, broke immigration, forced a quarter of the population into poverty? No. They continued supporting Trudeau when he did all those things.

No. Their only objection is that he is no longer popular enough to win an election and keep them in power. They want to protect their pensions and paycheques by sweeping their hated leader under the rug months before an election to trick you, and then do it all over again.

Now, while leaderless Liberals focus on saving their jobs and fighting each other for power—the country spirals out of control—an out-of-control housing emergency, an out-of-control migrant crisis, an out-of-control $62 billion deficit, not to mention tariff threats from the United States, oh, and another NDP-Liberal carbon tax hike kicks in this April 1st … everything is out of control… and now, the government is out-of-control.