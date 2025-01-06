Trump makes shocking claim about Alvin Bragg ahead of hush money case sentencing, ‘Biden/Harris DOJ forced Bragg to…’

Ahead of a January 10 sentencing in Donald Trump’s New York hush money case, the president-elect made a shocking claim: Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg “never wanted to bring” the case against him. He also slammed the “broken” legal system in a scathing statement.

“D.A. Alvin Bragg never wanted to bring this lawless case against me. He was furious at the way it was handled, and especially angry at MARK POMERANTZ for his behavior, and what he did. Ultimately, the Biden/Harris DOJ forced Bragg to concoct anything to embarrass TRUMP. But it was even more so what the CORRUPT and TOTALLY CONFLICTED POLITICAL HACK Judge did, and is doing, on this sham trial,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He added, “I even have, STILL, an Unconstitutional Gag Order where I am not allowed to speak about the Judge’s highly disqualifying Conflicts of Interest. Virtually ever legal scholar and pundit says THERE IS NO (ZERO!) CASE AGAINST ME. The Judge fabricated the facts, and the law, no different than the other New York Judicial and Prosecutorial Witch Hunts. That’s why businesses are fleeing New York, taking with them millions of jobs, and BILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN TAXES. The legal system is broken, and businesses can’t take a chance in getting caught up in this quicksand. IT’S ALL RIGGED, in this case against a political opponent, ME!!!”

Donald Trump says there was never a president ‘who was so evilly and illegally treated as I’

Judge Juan Merchan reportedly rejected a request from Trump to dismiss the case following his victory in the presidential election in November 2024. Merchan wrote in his order that the president-elect could appear for the sentencing either in person or virtually, and also suggested that he would not face jail time, probation, or fine. The judge suggested Trump would instead receive an “unconditional discharge.”

Trump claimed in another recent Truth Social post that “there has never been a President who was so evilly and illegally treated” as him. He wrote, “Corrupt Democrat judges and prosecutors have gone against a political opponent of a President, ME, at levels of injustice never seen before. Corrupt judges, or judges so blinded by their hatred of me and my political ideology to “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN,” are making a mockery of the United States Judicial System, and the World is watching in disgust.”

He added, “Deranged Jack Smith, the evil and sinister prosecutor appointed by Crooked Joe Biden to “take me down,” was found to be illegally appointed by a CORRUPT DOJ and FBI, and all of his many charges against me were dropped or dismissed. His illegal raid of my home, Mar-a-Lago, will go down as one of the “dirtiest tricks” ever perpetrated by one candidate, a dumb as a rock, Sleepy Joe Biden, on another. With all of this said, I still have confidence that the Appellate Courts will bring JUSTICE TO AMERICA!!!”