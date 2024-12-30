Trump’s Indian-American advisor Sriram Krishnan faces backlash for his green card remarks

US president-elect Donald Trump recently named India-born American entrepreneur, venture capitalist and author Sriram Krishnan as Senior White House Policy Advisor on Artificial Intelligence.

Sriram Krishnan will serve as the Senior Policy Advisor for Artificial Intelligence at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy,” Trump said as he announced a number of appointments on artificial intelligence or AI.

Krishnan, who has previously led product teams at Microsoft, Twitter, Yahoo, Facebook and Snap, will work along with David O Sacks who will be the White House AI & Crypto Czar. “Working closely with David Sacks, Sriram will focus on ensuring continued American leadership in AI and help shape and coordinate AI policy across government, including working with the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology. Sriram started his career at Microsoft as a founding member of Windows Azure,” Trump said.

Krishnan said, “I’m honoured to be able to serve our country and ensure continued American leadership in AI working closely with David Sacks.” Krishnan’s appointment has been welcomed by the Indian-American community.

However, Krishnan’s appointment immediately faced backlash by the far-right groups who made racist remarks online for appointment of an Indian origin person for the job. Krishnan also came under fire after Laura Loomer shared his tweet about removing the country caps on green cards. “Anything to remove country caps for green cards/unlock skilled immigration would be huge,” the entrepreneur tweeted. The investigative journalist expressed fears about his views, claiming they went against Donald Trump’s “America First” policy.