Twitter mistakes Shah Rukh Khan for ‘desi’ Johnny Depp in inside video from Ambani party. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan and son AbRam Khan were seen interacting with Ranbir Kapoor at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s second pre-wedding festivities in Italy. The video, which also featured Gauri Khan, is grabbing attention on X (Formerly Twitter) for Shah Rukh’s different look, which some are even comparing to Hollywood actor Johnny Depp. Also read | Inside Ambani parties: Shah Rukh Khan’s timeout with family and Ranbir Kapoor, Pitbull gig, Janhvi’s PDA moment and more

‘Pakistani version of Johnny Depp’

Shah Rukh Khan wore a blue suit with white scarf. He also sported glasses and pulled of a hairstyle and beard that reminded fans of Johnny Depp. One tweeted about Shah Rukh’s look, “Kind of looking like Johnny Depp.” Another asked, “Johnny Depp (Laughing emoji)?” A person also wrote, “Pakistani version of Johnny Depp.” One said, “He is trying to look like Johnny Depp.” A tweet also read, “I thought it was some wannabe Johnny Depp (crying emojis).”