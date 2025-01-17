Two men from Surrey arrested and charged, stolen property recovered following multi-jurisdictional investigation

Two men have been arrested and are facing numerous charges, and a significant amount of stolen property has been recovered, following an investigation led by the RCMP Surrey Provincial Operations Support Unit’s (SPOSU) Community Response Unit (CRU).

On December 3, 2024, SPOSU’s CRU commenced an investigation into multiple alleged criminal offences involving a Dodge Ram truck with counterfeit licence plates attached to it. Officers determined the vehicle was involved in multiple break and enters in West Vancouver, a fail to stop for police in Langley, and a theft of tires in Surrey.

CRU worked collaboratively with the Metro Vancouver Transit Police Crime Suppression Team and West Vancouver Police, leading to the identification of a suspect, as well as two residences he was associated to in Surrey.

On December 5, 2024, police simultaneously executed two search warrants in Surrey. At the first search warrant in the 9400 block of 173A Street, officers located and arrested a man behind the wheel of a stolen Jeep Compass. During the entry and search of the residence, eight additional people were located, detained, and later released. Officers recovered a significant amount of stolen property including:

Jeep Compass stolen in Chilliwack bearing a license plate that was stolen in Surrey

Dodge Ram stolen in Maple Ridge used in the West Vancouver break and enter

Counterfeit BC license plates used on the Dodge Ram

277 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine

Stolen tools from other thefts

24 new stolen tires from a Surrey car dealership valued at approximately $6000)

The second warrant was executed at a residence in the 10200 block of 159A Street, where the man suspected of driving the Dodge Ram was located and arrested. During the search at this location, officers seized the following items:

The key for the stolen Dodge Ram (recovered at the 173A Street address)

A key ring of “bump” keys (keys used to break into locks)

A stolen Apple MacBook computer

Fraudulent documents including credit cards

Stolen credit cards

Pieces of equipment used to forge documents

“By working collaboratively with our policing partners across the Lower Mainland, we were able to make arrests related to several alleged offences from West Vancouver to Chilliwack, recover and return thousands of dollars worth of stolen property, including two vehicles to their owners, “ said Staff Sergeant Nigel Pronger of RCMP SPOSU CRU. “We would like to thank our partners from Metro Vancouver Transit Police and West Vancouver Police for their efforts in making all our communities safer.”

RCMP frontline officers and Community Response Units are working in the Cloverdale, Guildford, and South Surrey districts to support policing operations in the city. The RCMP will continue to provide support to Surrey Police Service until the transition is complete.