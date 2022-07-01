Udaipur Tailor Killed slayed in broad daylight for supporting Nupur Sharma, alleged killers record murder on camera

Kanhaiya Lal had expressed support on social media for the former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, whose provocative comments on Prophet Mohammed had set off a huge controversy

The murder of a tailor Kanhaiya Lal, filmed by his killers, has sparked massive tension in Udaipur. Large gatherings have been banned and internet suspended across Rajasthan for 24 hours. The attackers seen on camera, Gos Mohammad and Riyaz, have been arrested.

Kanhaiya Lal had expressed support on social media for the former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, whose provocative comments on Prophet Mohammed had set off a huge controversy at home and abroad. Sources said the tailor had been threatened several times by some groups even after his arrest over the social media post.

On June 26, two men entered Kanhaiya Lal’s shop at a crowded market in Udaipur and slit his throat with a cleaver. They tried to behead him but couldn’t, said the police.

A video filmed by them showed Kanhaiya Lal measuring one of the men before he was attacked. The killers gloated on camera about the murder and also threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sources in the Union Home Ministry said a National Investigation Agency (NIA) team was being sent to Udaipur to get the facts of the case. The NIA was likely to take over the probe, treating it as a terror act, according to the sources.

Tension prevailed in Udaipur, where the markets were closed and mobile internet services were suspended to check the spread of rumours. Curfew was imposed in seven police station areas of the city late in the evening as a preventive measure.

According to NDTV, Kanhaiya Lal was arrested on June 11 over a post on social media supporting BJP leader Nupur Sharma, whose provocative comments on Prophet Muhammad caused outrage among Gulf nations and protests in the country earlier this month.

He was released on bail a day later. On June 15, he went to the police complaining about death threats.

In the complaint, he claimed that the social media post was “sent by mistake” by his son, who was playing a game on his mobile phone.

“Five-six days ago, my son, while playing a game on the mobile phone, suddenly put up an objectionable post by mistake, which I didn’t know of,” Kanhaiya Lal wrote in his complaint on June 15.

“But two days later, two men came and tried to take my mobile phone,” he said.

The 48-year-old said for three days, two men had been lurking near his shop and had stopped him from opening it.

The Indian Express reported, “Preliminary investigation into the gruesome killing of a tailor in Udaipur revealed that one of the two prime accused had links with the Pakistan-based Dawat-e-Islami organisation and had visited Karachi in 2014, the Rajasthan Police chief said.

The police has detained three more people in connection with the killing so far, Director General of Police (DGP) M L Lather said at a press conference.”