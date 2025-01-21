US withdrawal from WHO to TikTok ban delay: List of Donald Trump’s executive orders

Donald Trump signed several executive orders as he officially took charge as the president of the United States (US). The signing ceremony took place during a public event in Washington where Trump signed the documents and showing it to the applauding crowd.

Here’s a list of executive orders that Trump signed:

1. President Trump’s first action is signing the rescission of 78 executive actions, executive orders, presidential memoranda, and other directives from the Biden administration.

2. Trump also signed an executive order beginning the process of withdrawing America from the World Health Organisation (WHO), the second time in less than five years that the US has ordered to withdraw from the world body.

3. Trump signed an executive order directing the State Department that the foreign policy of the US shall “champion core American interests” and always put America and its citizens first.

4. Trump signed an executive order temporarily halting offshore wind lease sales in federal waters and pausing the issuance of approvals, permits and loans for both onshore and offshore wind projects.

5. Trump signed an executive order to create an advisory group called the Department of Government Efficiency aimed at carrying out dramatic cuts to the US government, attracting immediate lawsuits challenging its operations.

6. Trump issued an executive order calling for North America’s tallest peak — Denali in Alaska — to be renamed Mount McKinley, reviving an idea he’d floated years ago and drawing a rebuke from Alaska’s Republican senior senator.

7. Trump is ending all diversity, equity and inclusion programs in federal government, after signing an executive order that describes the policies as “discriminatory.”.

8. Trump signed an executive order on Monday temporarily suspending all US foreign assistance programmes for 90 days pending reviews to determine whether they are aligned with his policy goals.

9. Trump signed an executive order seeking to delay by 75 days the enforcement of a ban of popular short-video app TikTok that was slated to be shuttered on January 19.

10. Trump on Monday signed an executive order that he said was aimed at “restoring freedom of speech and ending federal censorship.”

11. Trump withdrew the United States (US) from the Paris climate deal or the second time in a decade.