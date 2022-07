Nine tourists from Punjab drowned on Friday morning as a car fell into the Dhela river in Uttarakhand’s Ramnagar and was washed away by its strong current, news agency PTI quoted the police as saying.

While four bodies have been recovered, five are still trapped in the car, they added.

The incident occurred after a heavy flow of water was induced by rains early on Friday, Anand Bharan, DIG of Kumaon Range, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.