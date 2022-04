V4U entertainment successfully organized an enthralling event on the occasion of Baisakhi for the Metro Vancouver crowdon April 10 2022at Fraserview Banquet Hall in Vancouver. The event started with the volunteers of V4U inviting guests by playing Dhol (drums) and by offering to tie a Dastar. Rohit Jindal, from Syndicate Real Estate Group, was the chief guest. Shaan-E-Punjab performers presented a wonderful presentation of Bhangra. Winners won raffle tickets for Noora Sisters Musical show.