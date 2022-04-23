Vaisakhi Celebration at Gurdwara Nanak Niwas

This year’s Vaisakhi and Khalsa’s Sirjana Divas celebrations have been quite different in the Metro Vancouver area. The India Cultural Centre of Canada Gurdwara Nanak Niwas in Richmondcelebrated both of these special events on the evening of April 14. The Gurdwara Management Committee honoured outstanding VPD police officers including Deputy Chief Steve Rai. Rai was presented with a plaque by Chairperson of India Cultural Centre of Canada Gurdwara Nanak Niwas Society,Mrs. Kashmir Kaur Johal. Also Mr. Rahul Negi, Consul/First Secretary of Consulate General of India, Vancouver was present at the occasion. Prominent scholar Dr. Kamal Neel explained the significance of Vaisakhi and the Sirjana of the Khalsa Panth.