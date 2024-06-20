Vancouver Career Fair 2024: Where opportunity meets ambition!

In today’s competitive job market, networking and direct engagement with potential employers are more crucial than ever. To address this need, the Vancouver International Volunteer Association (VIVA), a registered non-profit organization is organizing the Vancouver Career Fair 2024 to create a dynamic platform where job seekers and employers can meet, interact, and explore mutual opportunities. This event aims to bridge the gap between individuals and leading employers in the region.

If you are looking for a job or to connect with the right employers, get in front of hiring managers from various industries, network with a varied range of exhibitors, and apply for positions that match your professional goals or make a meaningful connection, advance your career, or explore new job opportunities. This fair is designed to help you build the rapport and relationships you need.

Vancouver Career Fair will be organized at the Burnaby Hilton Vancouver Metrotown on June 24, 2024, from 9:30 am to 5 pm, where opportunity meets ambition!

The primary objectives of this event are to facilitate meaningful connections between job seekers and employers and to support the community by:

Empowering Recent Graduates and Public Job Seekers: Providing a platform where recent university and college graduates, as well as public job seekers, can meet directly with hiring managers, showcase their skills, and gain insights into various industries. This event will help them make a strong first impression beyond their resumes. Supporting Employers: Assisting local companies/organizations/institutions in finding the right talent efficiently. Employers can showcase their brand, culture, and job openings to a diverse pool of qualified candidates, streamlining their recruitment process. Fostering Community Growth: Strengthening the local economy by connecting job seekers with local businesses and government sectors. By facilitating these connections, we contribute to reducing unemployment and underemployment in the Greater Vancouver area.

Date and Time:

June 24, 2024, Monday, 9:30am – 5pm

Location:

Hilton Vancouver Metrotown

6083 McKay Avenue, Burnaby, BC V5H 2W7

Level 3 – Crystal Ballroom

It is a free event but seats are limited. Register at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/vancouver-career-fair-and-mix-it-up-networking-2024-tickets-914864132247