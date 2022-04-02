VANCOUVER CHERRY BLOSSOM FESTIVAL KICKS OFF APRIL 2 EVENTS April 1-23, 2022

APRIL 1

Steps For Sakura

Lot 19, 855 West Hastings, Vancouver12 pm – 1 pm

Steps for Sakura is a new program that introduces everyone to our new mobile-friendly Neighbourhood Maps, Mobile Maps, which will now act as your personal Cherry Compass! This pop-up event gets us all outdoors, to move, and connect with nature in a way that benefits our bodies and our minds! Presented by the DVBIA.

APRIL 2

The Big Picnic featuring the Cherry Jam Concert

David Lam Park in Yaletown

10 am – 4:30 pm

The 2022 Festival kicks off with The Big Picnic at Yaletown’s spectacular David Lam Park, home to 100 Akebono cherry trees! The full day of free family activities will include: a tree dedication ceremony; a Haiku Installation by Squamish, Musqueam, and Tsleil-Waututh nation artists; interactive arts activities; and the Cherry Jam Concert featuring a superb line-up of local talent. It’s Vancouver’s largest outdoor picnic. Bring your own lunch, treat yourself to delicious meals from one of our food trucks, or enjoy a Blossom Bento from one of our Sushi Chefs (Reservations required for Blossom Bento.) Presented by TD Bank in partnership with the Yaletown BIA.

APRIL 9 & 10

Sakura Days Japan Fair

VanDusen Botanical Garden

10 am – 5 pm

Sakura Days Japan Fair is a two-day celebrates all things Japan. From Japanese food, taiko drumming and theatre performances, to woodworking demonstrations, tea ceremonies, hands-on workshops (origami, calligraphy) and cultural performances, Sakura Days offers a wide range of family-friendly activities set among the cherry blossoms in one of the worlds most beautiful municipal gardens. Tickets on sale now. Presented in cooperation with the Japan Fair Association of Vancouver.

APRIL 19

“Discover Haiku” Online Workshop (https://vcbf.ca/event/2022-haiku-online-workshop/)

6:00pm

Join Michael Dylan Welch, the founder of National Haiku Writing Month and cofounder of the American Haiku Archives, on an exploration of haiku poetry.

MONTH-LONG PROGRAMS

Haiku Invitational

Online international poetry contest invites established and budding poets to submit up to two unpublished haiku, which are judged in six categories: Best Vancouver, Best BC, Best Canada, Best United States, Best International and Best Youth haiku. Presented by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel. Attracts thousands of entries from 40+ countries around the world each year. (March 2 – June 1). To submit a haiku, visit the Festival haiku submission page.

Tree Talks And Walks

Guided walks to discover historical, horticultural and cultural features of the cherry tree and other extraordinary trees. Free, but registration required via our website.

April 2 12 pm – 1:30 pm At The Big Picnic w/ Egan Davis, Manager of Parks, White Rock

April 2 2 pm – 3:30 pm At The Big Picnic w/ Egan Davis, Manager of Parks, White Rock

April 8 2 pm – 4 pm At Stanley Park with author Nina Shoroplova

April 9 & 10 Times TBD At Sakura Days Japan Fair at VanDusen Botanical Garden

April 17 1:30 pm- 3:30 pm At West End Community Centre with Wendy Cutler

April 23 11 am – 12:30 pm At UBC Botanical Garden with Douglas Justice