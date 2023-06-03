Vancouver police asking public help to search missing Suleiman Khawa



Vancouver – Vancouver Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 23-year-old man.

Suleiman Khawar was last seen May 25 while at Mansion Night Club near West Georgia and Thurlow. At around midnight, he told his family he was on his way home, but he did not show. Suleiman’s family is very concerned for his well-being.

Suleiman is South Asian, 6 feet tall, and has a slim build. He has short black hair and a black beard with a mustache. He was last seen wearing a blue button-down shirt over a white t-shirt, black jeans and black shoes with white soles.

Anyone who saw Suleiman in Vancouver’s downtown core on Thursday night/early Friday morning, or if anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, please contact VPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 604-717-2530 or email [email protected].

